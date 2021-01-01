Comfortable Rocking Chair For Living Room

The Designs rocking chair will be perfect for your moments of relaxation. Very comfortable thanks to its soft velvet fabric, its ergonomic armrests, its slightly reclining back-rest, and its foam padded seat. Its rocking legs allow you to rock gently for a perfect moment of relaxation. The details of its buttons give a quilted effect to the backrest recalling this vintage style. Ideal in your living room next to your sofa to relax, it will also find its place in your corner to read a book. Fabric: Yellow Velvet