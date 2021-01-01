Comfortable Modern Fabric Sofa,With Wide &Comfortable Cushions

Advertisement
Overall : 74'' L x 30” W x 33'' H. Seat : 57'' L x 20.5” W x 17.5'' H. Toss Pillows Included : 16.5'' L x 16.5” W. Leg Heighe-Top Bottom : 5.5''. Armrest Height-Floor To Armrest : 25.4''. Armrest Height From Sest : 7.9''. Armrest Width : 2.4''. Overall Net Weight : 116.41(lbs). Overall Gross Weight : 128.0(lbs). Carton Size &Gross Weight : 35.04'' L x 28.35” W x 14.96'' H(64.37lbs), 35.04'' L x 28.35” W x 14.96'' H(60.85lbs). Packing : 1Set=2 Packages. Product Type : Sofa. Design : Standard. Seating Capacity : 3P. Upholstery Materisl : Polyester fabric,Metal Legs,High density foam. Product Color : Blue. Leg Color : Golden. Leg Material : Metal. Product Care : Wipe Clean With A Damp Cloth With Soap And Water. Frame Material : Wood. Seat Construction : Coil Spring. Seat Fill Material : Foam. Seat Style : Multiple Cushion Seat. Back Type : cushion Back. Back Fill Material : Foam. Armrest Type : Square Armrest. Armrest Fill Material : Foam. Foam Density : 1.6lbs./cu.ft.. Removable Back Cushions : Yes. Removable Seat : No. Toss Pillows Include : Yes. Storage Include : No. Fire Resistant : No. Country Of Origin : China. Weight Capacity : 700 Pounds. Supplier Intended And Approved Use : Residential Use. Assembly Required : Yes. Additional Tools Required : All Tools Included. Levels Of Assembly : Partial Assembly Needed. Product Warranty : 1Year Fabric: Blue Polyester Blend