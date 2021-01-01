Comfortable Grip Vegetable Peeler

The comfortable grip stainless steel horizontal peeler is sharp and shifts making quick work of skinning even the most hearty and chunky, tough, and robust produce. Thanks to its razor sharp, non-serrated stainless steel blade, plow through potatoes, raw beets, and other hard root vegetables with ease. Or quickly peel thin layers at time to garnish your dishes to perfection. Its compact profile makes it easy to tuck away in a drawer without taking up too much space. It also features a hole along the handle to display on a kitchen rack. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.