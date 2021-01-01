Comfortable And Classy U-Shaped Sectional Sofa Set

The perfect pick for meeting your aesthetic needs, this set features a contemporary look and a streamlined silhouette. This sectional is an essential addition to any living room no matter if the style is contemporary-inspired or traditional. It's built on a solid pine wood and manufactured wood frame and features cushion back, and plastic legs for a modern silhouette. This sectional includes two loveseats sofa, one left-arm facing chaise and one removable ottoman(without storage). The ottoman can be separated with the sofa, if you need to make more space in your living room ensemble. The wide track armrest, box cushions and the legs lend a clean, contemporary aesthetic.