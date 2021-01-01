Elica Comfort Sora Under Cabinet Range Hood ESR430S1

Advertisement
Wall Mount Convertible Range Hood with 3-Speed Internal Blower, Dishwasher-Safe Baffle Filters, LED Lights, and Rocker Controls: 30" Stainless Steel (400 CFM). Minimum 1.5 Sones at working speed, Maximum at 5.9 Sones. Optional CFM Reduction Kit: KIT02748. Ducted or Recirculating Installation (Recirculating Kit is sold separately). Internal 3-Speed 400 CFM Blower. Two 2.1W LED Lamps - expected life of 20,000 hours. Stainless Steel Baffle Slot Filters - Baffled filter and mesh backing allows air flow and blocks grease for esy collection and clean up. CFM Reduction Kit- KIT02748. GF09EA - Grease Filter (30" Unit). GF09FA - Grease Filter (36" Unit). Replacement LED Bulbs - 42006BH. Type: Internal. Speed 1: 160 CFM. Speed 2: 280 CFM. Speed 3: 400 CFM. Minimum: 1.5 Sones. Maximum: 5.9 Sones. Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Stainless Steel: Yes. Baffle: Yes. Volts: 120V. Watts: 340W. Amperes: 2.8A. Permanent CFM Reduction: SKU# KIT02748. Parts: 2 Years (+1 Additional Year with Product Registration).