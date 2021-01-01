Ancona Comfort 7 Wall Hardwire Electric Towel Warmer and Drying Rack in Brushed Stainless Steel

Enjoy spa-like luxury in your own home with the Ancona Comfort 7 towel warmer and drying rack. Expertly crafted in high-quality stainless steel with an elegant brushed finish, this warmer will beautifully complement your existing decor and comes complete with all you need to hardwire it directly into the wall, so you won't have to worry about any visible cords or wires. Beautiful in bathrooms and full of possibilities in the laundry room, exercise room, mudroom or bedroom, the Ancona Comfort 7 is an elegant and eco-friendly way to keep your towels and clothes dry, fresh and warm in any weather. You'll wonder how you lived without it!.