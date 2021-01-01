Comet Wall Sconce by Boyd Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (10590-FROST-P/B-BK/BS)

The Comet Wall Sconce from Boyd Lighting is a smooth modern piece, tastefully updated with a form resembling something from antiquity. A thin metal band attaches the fixture to a flat backplate that features a gleaming metal frame and a wood-like pattern inspired by the bark of trees. The base of the piece sharpens tightly, balancing the oversized glass shade at the other end. Like a comet in the night sky, the lamping within the shade spreads a soothing, warm glow that impresses and delights. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Shape: Conical. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Brass