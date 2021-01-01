Comet Double Wall Sconce by Boyd Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (10591-CLEAR-BK/BS-S/B)

The Comet Double Wall Sconce from Boyd Lighting is an eye-catching display for the modern home. Inspired by railroad spikes, this pair of slim sconces extend from a flat backplate with a gleaming metal frame. A matching texture on the backplate and the body of each sconce resembles the natural allure of bark from trees. The domed glass shades each encase a single lamp that spreads a soothing, even glow. Aiming to impress and delight, this striking piece enchants the wall and the surrounding space with a crisp, dazzling flow of light. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Shape: Conical. Color: Clear. Finish: Blackened Brass