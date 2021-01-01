From artemide
Artemide Come Together Table Lamp Come Together Single Light 10" Tall Integrated LED Column Table Lamp with Polymer Shade Copper / 3000K / 90 CRI
Artemide Come Together Table Lamp Come Together Single Light 10" Tall Integrated LED Column Table Lamp with Polymer Shade FeaturesConstructed from die-cast aluminumIncludes a polymer shade with prismatic inner surfaceIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch Dimmer switchManufactured in ItalyRated for dry locationsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-7/16"Width: 3-15/16"Product Weight: 1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 3.6 wattsLumens: 360Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Copper / 3000K / 90 CRI