cable matters (combo pack) 200 self-locking 6+8+12-inch nylon cable ties (tie wraps/zip ties) in black & white

LIGHT & MEDIUM DUTY CABLE TIES in black and white for home, office, garage, workshop and more INDOOR USE WIRE TIES are designed with rounded edges to provide easy handling and prevent snagging in tight spaces DURABLE SINGLE-USE TIES are rated with a 17 lb or 48 lb tensile strength; Increase the tensile strength by using two or more together in a row COST-EFFECTIVE 200-PACK of plastic ties for many uses; Comes in a re-sealable container for convenient storage NYLON ZIP TIES are constructed with fire resistant materials; Locking teeth in the cable tie head secure cables or wires