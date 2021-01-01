35mm Combo Audio Adapter Cable for PS4Xbox One STabletMobile PhonePC Gaming Headsets and New Version Laptop

Combo Audio Adaptor: 2 x 3.5mm female jack plug (TRS)to 1 x 3.5mm male jack (TRRS)plug. CTIA standard audio splitter, work with any headphone/mic setup that is base of a 3.5mm jack. Clearly labeled adapter: colors and symbols for easy identification of mic and headphone inputs, allows the use of older audio accessories with newer computers Perfect fix to convert desktop gaming headset with new version laptops, new version xbox one, ps4, mobile phone, Tablet, but Not for iphone and other apple devices Great Support: One Year Warranty with friendly and fast customer service to solve your problems within 24 hours.