Kensington Combination Cable Lock for Laptops and Other Devices (K64673AM),Black

Superior strength lock head to resist tampering; push button design for one hand operation to easily install lock Keyless 4-wheel combination - Choose from 10, 000 possible combinations with 6 foot cable length Attaches to laptops, desktops, TVs, monitors, hard drives, docking stations, projectors or any other device Featuring a Kensington security slot; can anchor to desk, table, or any fixed structure NOTE: May not work with 2016 and newer Dell laptops and tablets including some Inspiron, Latitude, Venue, XPS, and Chromebook 13 models that use the Noble lock slot. See Kensington part# K68008WW or K64440WW. Please review your device's technical specifications, and use our lock selector at Kensington/locks elector Warranty for 2 years is not valid if purchased from Tech For Less, FireSsaleDeals, or Save Central (unauthorized resellers)