com USB to VGA Adapter 1920x1200 External Video Graphics Card Dual Monitor Display Adapter Supports Windows USB2VGAE3

Best Quality Guranteed. THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a 2-year warranty and free lifetime technical support on this adapter and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses for over 30 years. EXTERNAL VIDEO ADAPTER: This compact USB to VGA adapter lets you set up a dual- or multi-monitor display without having to upgrade your existing system 1920x1200 DISPLAY: With display resolution up to 1920x1200, you dont have to worry about sacrificing quality when you use this USB 2.0 External Video & Graphics Card USB POWERED: Drawing power from the USB port of your Windows laptop, this USB to VGA adapter doesnt require any additional cords or plugs SCALABLE SOLUTION: With the ability to connect up to five adapters to one source, the external graphics adapter offers flexible setup options for future expansion