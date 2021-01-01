From carmen marc valvo

com USB Crash Cart Adapter with File Transfer and Video Capture Laptop to Server KVM Console Portable Rugged NOTECONS02X

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT PORTABILITY: Use this USB crash cart adapter to turn your laptop into a portable KVM console for accessing servers, ATMs and kiosks with file transfer and video capture. It has a small footprint with built-in KVM cables and USB power making it a great solution for IT professionals on the go. RUGGED HOUSING: To ensure a durable performance, this laptop / computer to KVM console features a rubberized housing, so it can handle drops by absorbing shock, making it ideal for applications in your server room or datacenter. VIDEO CAPTURE: For added convenience, this versatile crash cart KVM adapter supports file sharing and video capture between your laptop and the connected server. EASE OF USE: To ensure a hassle-free installation, this IT crash cart supports play-and-play connectivity, making setup a quick and easy. RELIABLE SUPPORT: Backed by a.com 2-year warranty, this por

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com