com USB-C 10Gbps to M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure - Portable External M.2 NGFF PCIe Aluminum Case - 1GB/s Read/Write - Supports 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280.

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH PERFORMANCE: M.2 NVMe STORAGE: USB-C storage for your PCIe M.2 SSD. This enclosure features USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) with UASP support & PCIe 3.0 for read/write data transfer speeds up to 1GB/s. DURABLE & PORTABLE: Aluminum housing protects the M.2 NGFF SSD and features ventilation holes for heat dissipation to ensure consistency at all performance levels. Ideal for data backup and recovery. BROAD DRIVE COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with M-Key PCI Express drives sized 2230/2242/2260/2280 including Samsung 950/960/970, Kingston, Seagate, Western Digital (WD), HP, and Intel SSD drives. BROAD HOST COMPATIBILITY: USB-C cable included for compatibility with any USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2 & USB 3.0) or Thunderbolt 3 (TB3) device. OS Support includes Windows, Mac, Chrome, Linux, & Ubuntu. EASY INSTALLATION: The external M.2 NVME SSD enclosure case supports driverless plug-and-play installation and hassle free drive installation with