com USB 30 Peripheral Sharing Switch 4 USB 30 x 4 Computers Mac Windows Linux USB AB Switch USB Switch HBS304A24A

Best Quality Guranteed. INCREASED PRODUCTIVITY: This 4x4 peripheral sharing switch lets you share four USB 3.0 peripheral devices between four different computers, creating a more cost-efficient work area. UNIVERSAL SHARING SWITCH: The 4X4 USB 3.0 Peripheral Sharing Switch works with Mac / Windows / Linux. FAST DATA TRANSFER SPEED: The USB switch supports USB 3.0 (up to 5Gbps), providing high-bandwidth support. The USB 3.0 switch is also backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1 and works with older devices. EASY TO USE: The plug-and-play USB switch features a remote port selector that lets you switch peripheral devices from one computer to another with the press of a button. THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a 2-year warranty and free lifetime technical support on this USB switch and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses for over 30 years.