Key Features and Benefits:Ideal for the Boardroom, or Digital SignageMount your flat-screen TV in a location thats convenient for visitors, clients and employees, while saving valuable space. The wall mount is ideal for boardrooms, lobbies or other venues providing an impressive and secure way to display a large flat-panel TV or create digital signage. The robust wall mount supports a large 32" to 75" flat-screen TV weighing up to 165 lb. (75 kg).Tilt Your Display to the Ideal Viewing AngleThe TV wall mount lets you angle your TV display toward your audience. With the tilt feature, you can mount your TV lower or higher than eye level and still view it comfortably. The tilt-adjusting knobs make it easy to adjust your TV to the ideal viewing angle.Whats Included:1 wall plate1 left bracket1 right bracket1 Allen key4 M5x14 mm screws4 M6x14 mm screws4 M8x30 mm screws4 M6x30 mm screws4 M8x50 mm screws4 washers8 short spacers8 long spacers6 6.3x55 mm screws6 concrete anchors6 flat washers1 instruction manual