com DualSlot Drive Enclosure for mSATA SSDs USB 31 Enclosure for mSATA and mSATA Mini Drives RAID Enclosure SMS2BU31C3R

Best Quality Guranteed. Quickly access and back up data from your USB-C or USB-A enabled device through ultra-fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Dual mSATA RAID Enclosure with multiple RAID options (RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, BIG) to provide increased storage size, performance, or redundancy Portable mSATA SSD drive enclosure for mSATA and mSATA Mini (full-height and half-height mSATA drives) supports SATA I,II, III USB 3.1 Gen 2 external mSATA enclosure for USB Type-C enabled host including MacBook or Chromebook Pixel or Dell XPS, and compatible with Thunderbolt 3 USB C port Engineered with a durable aluminum housing and comes with two USB cables (USB-C to Micro B and USB-A to Micro B) for flexible use / USB C dual mSATA enclosure / USB C dual mSATA enclosure / USB 3.1 Gen 2 Dual mSATA SSD enclosure / USB-C mSATA enclosure / USB Type C mSATA SSD enclosure / USB C mSATA enclosure