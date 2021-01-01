From la belle glow
com DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 65ft 2m 4K 30Hz Black DP to HDMI Adapter Cable for Your 4K HDMI Monitor TV DP2HDMM2MB
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. REDUCE CLUTTER: Eliminate adapters and extra cabling, by connecting your DP video source directly to a 4K HDMI monitor or television using this 6 ft DisplayPort to HDMI cable 4K RESOLUTIONS: You can enjoy astonishing video quality with support for video resolutions up to 4K at 30 Hz with this DisplayPort to HDMI converter cable EASY SETUP: This simple to use, plug-and-play HDMI cable adapter lets you directly connect your DisplayPort device to your HDMI monitor with just one cable INCREASE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY: Use this DP to HDMI cable to connect an HDMI monitor to your DP laptop to use as a secondary display, helping to expand your workstation and boost productivity THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a 3-year warranty and free lifetime technical support on this converter and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses for over 30 years Eliminate clutter by conn