com Cisco SFP10GSRX Compatible SFP+ Module 10GBASESR 10GbE Multimode Fiber MMF Optic Transceiver 10GbE SFP+ LC 300m 850nm DDM Cisco Firepower.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% CISCO SFP-10G-SR-X COMPATIBLE SFP+ TRANSCEIVER: Works with Cisco switches like Firepower, ASR9000, C9300, C3850, C9500 and others TECHNICAL SPECS: 10GBASE-SR 10 Gbps Multi Mode (MMF) LC Connector 850nm Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) Distances up to 300m (984ft) TESTED FOR OEM HOST COMPATIBILITY: Hot-swappable in Cisco routers and switches; DDM support reports the transceiver's status to most SNMP network management tools OUTSTANDING SUPPORT: Backed by.com for the life of the module itself, not your equipment; our modules won't void your OEM support and with access to our Tech Advisors 5/24 WORKS WITH MSA COMPLIANT SWITCHES: Also works with switch models from Ubiquiti, D-Link, Netgear, Supermicro, TP-Link and more that accept uncoded modules