com Cisco Meraki MASFP1GBSX Compatible SFP Module 1000BASESX 1GbE Multimode Fiber MMF Optic Transceiver 1GbE SFP LC 550m 850nm DDM Cisco Meraki.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% CISCO MERAKI MA-SFP-1GB-SX COMPATIBLE SFP TRANSCEIVER: Works with Cisco Meraki switches like MS225, MX400, MS250, MS350, MX84 and others TECHNICAL SPECS: 1000BASE-SX 1 Gbps Multi Mode (MMF) LC Connector 850nm Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) Distances up to 550m (1804ft) TESTED FOR OEM HOST COMPATIBILITY: Hot-swappable in Cisco Meraki routers and switches; DDM support reports the transceiver's status to most SNMP network management tools OUTSTANDING SUPPORT: Backed by.com for the life of the module itself, not your equipment; our modules won't void your OEM support and with access to our Tech Advisors 5/24 WORKS WITH MSA COMPLIANT SWITCHES: Also works with switch models from Ubiquiti, D-Link, Netgear, Supermicro, TP-Link and more that accept uncoded modules