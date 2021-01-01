From super glue corporation
com Cat5e Ethernet Cable 6 ft White Patch Cable Snagless Cat5e Cable Short Network Cable Ethernet Cord Cat 5e Cable 6ft
Advertisement
Supports reliable 350MHz/ 1 Gbps Ethernet network connections with PoE Compatible with Category 5 and Category 5e applications Snagless Cat5e RJ45 connectors prevent cable damage 24 AWG / 100% Copper / 50-micron Gold Connectors / Lifetime warranty UTP Cat5e Cable / Cat5e RJ45 Ethernet Cord / Cat 5e Cable / Network Cable / 45PAT / 45PATC / 45PATCH / Gigabit Ethernet Cable / Ethernet Cable 50-micron gold connectors ensure optimum conductivity while eliminating network signal loss due to oxidation or corrosion RJ45 connector clip protectors help keep the plugs from snagging while routing the cable, for easier Cat5e cable runs Backed by.com lifetime warranty RJ45 connector clip protectors Carefully constructed and tested, to keep Near End Crosstalk (NEXT) well within acceptable limits Colored hoods for departmental color coding Molded strain relief prevents