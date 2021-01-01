com 8 Outlet Horizontal 1U Rack Mount PDU Power Strip for Network Server Racks Surge Protection 120V15A with 6 Ft Power Cord RKPW081915 Black

Best Quality Guranteed. The.COM advantage: .com offers a 2-year warranty and free lifetime technical support on this rack PDU and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses for over 30 years Power and charge: This rack mount power strip provides an additional 8 NEMA 5-15 outlets (120V/15A) and features a 6 feet long cord so you can plug your devices in while leaving the rack mobile 1U Rack design: Compatible with all 19 server racks 4 inches or deeper, this horizontal-mount power distribution unit fits many network racks and has an integrated 6 feet/1.8 meter power cord For the IT professional: This IT-grade rackmount PDU features a rugged steel chassis, LED indicators for ground and surge protection, and lets you control the power state with power and reset switches Protects your equipment: This rack mountable 8-outlet (120V) power strip features a built-in circuit breaker and reset swit