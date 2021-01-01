From outlaw

com 6ft Mini DisplayPort to VGA Cable Active 1920x1200 mDP to VGA Adapter Cable for Your Computer Monitor MDP2VGAMM6B

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

IDEAL FOR TRAVEL: This Mini DisplayPort to VGA cable has a lightweight design, fitting perfectly into your carrying case. This VGA computer monitor cable offers maximum portability, making it the perfect travel companion. EXCEPTIONAL PICTURE: This mDP to VGA adapter cable ensures you wont have to compromise on quality when connecting a Mini DP computer to a VGA monitor. The cable delivers crystal-clear picture quality with support for HD video resolutions up to 1920x1200. HASSLE-FREE SETUP: With full support for plug-and-play installation, this Mini DisplayPort to VGA active adapter cable is easy to setup with no software or drivers required. INCREASE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY: Use this Mini DP to VGA cable to connect a VGA monitor to your Mini DisplayPort computer to use as a secondary monitor, helping to expand your workstation and boost productivity. RELIABLE SUPPORT: Backed by a.com 3-year warranty, this Mini DisplayPort to V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com