From dearfoams
com 3ft CAT6 Ethernet Cable Blue CAT 6 Gigabit Ethernet Wire 650MHz 100W PoE++ RJ45 UTP Molded Category 6 NetworkPatch Cord wStrain ReliefFluke.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Supports reliable 650MHz/ 1 Gbps Ethernet network connections with PoE Compatible with Category 5e and Category 6 applications Molded Cat6 RJ45 connectors prevent cable damage ETL Verified / 24 AWG / 100% Copper / 50-micron Gold Connectors / Lifetime warranty UTP Cat6 Cable / Cat6 RJ45 Ethernet Cord / Cat 6 Cable / Network Cable / C6PAT / C6PATC / C6PATCH / Gigabit Ethernet Cable / Ethernet Cable