com 2Port 10Gb PCIe NIC with Native Link Aggregation 10Gbaset Ethernet Card 100100010000 Mbps LAN Card ST20000SPEXI

Best Quality Guranteed. LINK AGGREGATION: This 10Gbps LAN card doesn't require any 3rd party software. It allows you to link both ports to the same router - creating a single 20Gb connection instead of two 10Gb connections. HIGH-PERFORMANCE CONNECTIVITY: This 2-port 10G gigabit ethernet card features the Intel X540 chipset. It provides Intel Virtualization Technology for connectivity and PXE network boot support. MEETS INDUSTRY STANDARDS: Compliant with IEEE 802.3/u/ab standards, the 10Gb PCI express network adapter card is a replacement for your existing ports with dual 100/1000/10G compatible RJ45 ports. WIDE COMPATIBILITY: This PCI express 10G NIC is compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows, Windows Server (2008 R2/2012/2012 R2/2016/2019), LTS versions of Linux 2.4.x to 4.11.x, and ESXi 5.1/5.5 THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a 2-year warranty, free lifetime technical support on this converged ne