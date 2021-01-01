From andis

com 1U Wall Mount Patch Panel Bracket 19 in Steel Vertical Mounting Bracket for Networking and Data Equipment RK119WALLVBlack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: For added convenience, this 1U wall mount patch panel bracket arrives fully assembled with cage screws and nuts for mounting equipment in your data center BUILT TO LAST: Constructed to EIA-310 19in rack standards, the wall mount bracket features a solid steel design for ultimate durability VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: This multi-use patch panel bracket enables you to mount your server or networking equipment vertically on a wall or horizontally under a desk for added versatility LIFETIME WARRANTY: Constructed of high-quality materials, this wall mounting bracket is backed by. coms lifetime warranty, making it a truly cost-effective solution STANDARDIZED HOLE SIZING: Wall mounting holes are 16 inches center to center for greater stability, and mounting to standard wall studs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com