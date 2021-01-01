com 1U Adjustable Vented Server Rack Mount Shelf 250lbs 195 to 38in Deep Universal Tray for 19 AV Network Equipment Rack ADJSHELFHDVBlack

Best Quality Guranteed. THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a lifetime warranty and free lifetime technical support on this 1U shelf, and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses for over 30 years. UNIVERSAL 19" FIT: This vented server rack mount shelf is designed to fit any 19in server rack and has an adjustable depth range of 19.5-38in for your data, networking or other small-form tools / equipment. MAXIMIZE VENTILIATION: The fixed vented shelf ensures consistent airflow to effectively dissipate heat on servers. It also works great to keep your computer and AV equipment cool. HEAVY-DUTY & DURABLE DESIGN: Constructed with SPCC commercial cold-rolled steel, the sturdy IT-grade cabinet shelf ensures long term durability and supports a total weight load of 250 lb / 113 kg. VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: At 19.5-38in deep, this adjustable shelf can work with any 19 inch cabinet or equipment rack. It provides additional storage space for your tool