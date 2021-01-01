From lightstar corporation
com 1U Adjustable Vented Server Rack Mount Shelf 250lbs 195 to 38in Deep Universal Tray for 19 AV Network Equipment Rack ADJSHELFHDVBlack
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a lifetime warranty and free lifetime technical support on this 1U shelf, and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses for over 30 years. UNIVERSAL 19" FIT: This vented server rack mount shelf is designed to fit any 19in server rack and has an adjustable depth range of 19.5-38in for your data, networking or other small-form tools / equipment. MAXIMIZE VENTILIATION: The fixed vented shelf ensures consistent airflow to effectively dissipate heat on servers. It also works great to keep your computer and AV equipment cool. HEAVY-DUTY & DURABLE DESIGN: Constructed with SPCC commercial cold-rolled steel, the sturdy IT-grade cabinet shelf ensures long term durability and supports a total weight load of 250 lb / 113 kg. VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: At 19.5-38in deep, this adjustable shelf can work with any 19 inch cabinet or equipment rack. It provides additional storage space for your tool