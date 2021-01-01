From widras
com 1ft Standard Computer Power Adapter Cord IEC 60320 C14 Male to NEMA 515R Female 10A Black Wall Power to PDU Monitor Computer AC Power Cable PAC100
Advertisement
HARNESS YOUR SYSTEM'S CAPABILITIES: The 1ft Computer Power Cord/Cable enables you to use the switched source on your PC to power your monitor or printer. STURDY CONSTRUCTION: Expertly designed and constructed of high quality materials, this C14 to NEMA 5-15R cable features one hooded (M) power connector and one computer power (F) connector. SAVES SPACE: With its compact design, this black, 1 ft. computer power cord helps reduce clutter in tight spaces and is perfect for small offices/workstations. MEETS INDUSTRY STANDARDS: The IEC 320 EN 60320 C14 to NEMA 5-15R computer power cable is a UL listed component, hence meeting all necessary industry level safety requirements. THE.COM ADVANTAGE: .com offers a lifetime warranty and free lifetime technical support on this 1 ft. power cord and has been the choice of IT professionals and businesses since 1995.