From dealfans878
com 14ft CAT6 Ethernet Cable - Green CAT 6 Gigabit Ethernet Wire -650MHz 100W PoE RJ45 UTP Network/Patch Cord Snagless w/Strain Relief Fluke.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Make Gigabit Ethernet connections with PoE support using this Cat6 cable Green Cat 6 cable with RJ45 connector-clip protectors, eliminate cable snags during installation Cat6 network cable designed for use with Gigabit networks Cat6 Ethernet cord comes with a lifetime warranty / 24 AWG Cat6 RJ45 cable / 100% copper Cat 6 patch cord / Category 6 cable with 50-micron gold connectors / ETL Verified Ethernet Cable Cat6 / 14 foot RJ45 Patch Cable / Cat 6 UTP Cable / Cat6 Data Cable / 14 ft Ethernet Cable / UTP Patch Cable