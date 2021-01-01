From the holiday aisle
Colyn Snowman Night Light Decorative Ornaments Glass Cover
Advertisement
100 % brand new new and high quality, this exquisite artificial décor is vivid like always blooming and it is also good for table, desk or home decoration suitable for home decoration, holiday gifts, wedding decoration, love between lovers, etc. Made of high quality materials, features fine workmanship and exquisite details, this item has led lights, performing better at night warm yellow light bar, more warm, suitable for holiday gifts, as a home decoration and love between lovers.