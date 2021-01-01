Colusa Power Loom Light Blue/Gray Rug

Set a new foundation and refresh your room with this stylish rug. A lovely addition to any space, it showcases a geometric pattern with tessellated rectangles. The soft blue and gray background colors are accented with pixel-style black and white details. This rug is machine-woven from polypropylene, so it can stand up to high-traffic and is stain- and fade-resistant. It is available in a variety of sizes, so you can find the right pick for your home. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'