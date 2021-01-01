Columnar 18" Wall Mounted Towel Bar

With its perfect cylinders and enduring lines, Columnar® stands as a reflection of the majestic column - a beautifully utilitarian structure raised throughout history to support society's finest at the very core. The ancient edifices reside, still today, in places where the powerful and wealthy gathered to consort, from the grand Parthenon at Athens to New York’s stately Metropolitan Museum of Art. Columnar mirrors those pillars of refinement, embodying both the poise and engineering to make the collection an architectural force, now and always.