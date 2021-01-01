Fisher & Paykel 30" Column Freezer RS3084FLJ1

30" Panel Ready Freezer Column with ActiveSmart™ Foodcare, Variable Temperature Zones, LED Lighting, Joiner Kit Included and 15.6 cu. ft. Capacity: Left Hinge. Our Energy Star certified ActiveSmart™ Foodcare Fridge Freezers adapt to daily use by cooling and defrosting only when needed. Food is stored in two separate zones. You have the choice of three food modes: Freeze -7°F to 7°F, Soft Freeze 14°F to 18°F and Deep Freeze is fixed at -13°F. Bright LEDs light up the ceiling, shelves, bins and tray in both fridge and freezer, making it easy to find your food and creating a welcoming glow in your kitchen for those midnight snacks. Joiner Kit Included. 15.6 cu. ft. Capacity. Adjustable Door Shelves: 4. Adjustable Glass Cantilevered Shelves: 3. Automatic, Concealed Ice Maker: Yes. Bottle Chill: Yes. Door Alarm: Yes. Fast Freeze: Yes. Freezer Bins: 4. Ice Boost: Yes. LED Bin Lighting: Yes. LED Ceiling Lighting: Yes. LED Side Lighting: Yes. SmartTouch Interface (Counter Height): Yes. ActiveSmart™ Foodcare: Yes. Adaptive Frost: Yes. Dual Evaporator: Yes. Frost Free: Yes. Inverter Controlled Compressor: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. Variable Food Modes: Soft Freeze; Freeze; Deep Freeze. Variable Temperature Zones: 2. Width: 29 3/4". Depth: 24". Height: 84". Width: 30". Depth: 25". Height: 84". Parts & Labor: 2 Years. Sealed System Parts: 5 Years.