BlueStar 30" Column Freezer BIF30LCPLT

30" Built-In Column Freezer with 16.84 cu. ft. Capacity, Automatic Ice maker, Flush Installation, LED Lighting, Touch Control Panel and Full Extension Drawers: Left Hinge, Std RAL Color, Plated Trim. Maximum storage area easily fits frozen meats, vegetables, fruits, and desserts. Perfect for stocking up all your favorite frozen food items. Choose from two different ice cube sizes. Super ice function increases ice production by 50% to maximum ice production. Includes water filter. The crisp, clear display is intuitive and easy to use. Easily select advanced refrigeration options like Max Ice, Shopping and Sabbath Mode. Frozen food storage has never been easier, four extra-large drawers provide near limitless storage. Fully-extending drawers enable visibility to everything you have stored. Extra-bright, dramatic, theater lighting highlights the interior. Light is evenly distributed throughout, eliminating shadows and reflections to showcase your food. This commercial-style design is built to last and pairs well with any pro-style kitchen appliance. Overall Capacity: 16.84 cu ft. Unit Weight: 500 lbs. Water Pressure: 35 - 120psi. Warranty: 2 years (full), 5 years (sealed system parts & labor) and 13 years (sealed system parts). Standard Door: 29 3/8" W x 25 1/4" D x 83 1/2" H. Panel Ready: 29 3/8" W x 24 1/4" D x 83 1/2" H. Volts: 115V, 60Hz. Amps: 15 AMP.