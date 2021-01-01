Columbus Ohio Skyline II by Marlene Watson Framed Graphic Art

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a colorful painting of Columbus, Ohio's skyline. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted and comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The decorative mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D