Atlantic Furniture Columbia Bunk Bed Twin over Twin with Twin Size Urban Trundle Bed in White

Constructed in solid eco-friendly hardwood, in several high build durable finishes, the Columbia Bunk Bed has a built-in modesty panel, and can accommodate either under-bed storage drawers or a trundle. With 26 steel reinforcement points and two 14-piece slat kits, this bed is as sturdy as they come. With so many sleep options and a space-saving design, Atlantic Furniture's Columbia Bunk Bed will surely become your child's favorite sleepy time fort. Rest easy knowing you can trust this bed's quality, safety, and value. Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go!. Color: White.