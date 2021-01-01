Coltrane Wall Sconce by DelightFULL - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (COLTRANE3WLL_WHYMT_GLDPP)

The Coltrane Wall Sconce from DelightFULL is a sleek and streamlined piece with mid-century modern styling. Inspired by the iconic music of John Coltrane, this fixture creates a soothing and sultry tone when illuminated while its irregularly shaped silhouette mimics the saxophonists lively compositions. Handmade of steel, slender open tubes are held vertically against the wall with contrasting interior paint. Its lamping is funneled both upward and downward, casting a vibrant glow throughout its surroundings and creating an atmosphere of calm. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Color: Gold. Finish: Matte White and Gold Powder Paint