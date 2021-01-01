From bert frank
Bert Frank Colt LED Single Wall Sconce - Color: Brass
Modernize a room with the clean contours and asymmetrical charm of the Colt LED Single Wall Sconce from Bert Frank. Crafted from machined brass, this fixture extends from an elongated backplate that sends an angled arm forward to hold its oblong shade. Horizontal grilles and an opal diffuser enclose the front of the piece, lending a distinct mechanical flair and softening the glow from its LED. Sleek and refined, this fixture makes for a chic addition to any modern interior decor style. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass