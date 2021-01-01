Noble House Colstrip 17.5 in. Gold Brushed Brown Lace Cut Side Table, Gold Brush Brown

Accent your home with a trendy look that not only ties your indoor seating together but also brings unconventional style to your decor. Handcrafted with care, this stunning table offers your home an elegant boho look that is perfect for holding your favorite plant arrangement or a tray of snacks. The frame of our side table features a dazzling gold brushed brown color and a beautiful lace cut pattern, making this great for the bedroom, living room, or any other area in need of something new. Color: Gold Brush Brown.