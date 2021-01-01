Colson Gaming Desk

Feature:Quantity: 1 pcsMaterial: MDF + ironProduct Dimensions: 120x60x75cm / 47.2x23.6x29.5 inchesShipping Weight: 17.3kg /38.1 pounds Package dimensions: 130x66x16 cm / 51.6x26x6.3 inchesColor : blackDescription:This gaming table is designed for all your gaming equipment.Spacious table: The game table top is 120x60x75cm / 47.2x23.6x29.5 inches in size, which allows you to focus on playing games with peace of mind. The laminate surface can provide enough space for your gaming monitor, PC, gaming keyboard and other gaming devices.Lighted design: There are LED lights on both sides to make your game more cool. New features can help you get a better gaming experience. It is not only a gaming table, but also a multifunctional workstation with a modern, elegant and decent appearance, which can provide a comfortable gaming and working environment.Stable and stable Z-shaped frame structure: The game table is composed of high-quality mdf and durable metal frame feet. The "Z" table leg design provides more support and ensures stability and durability.Quick installation: This product needs to be assembled by ourselves, we have provided instructions, installation according to the instructions of the instructions will be very easy.Easy to clean: The game table has a MDF PVC laminate surface, which is waterproof and easy to clean.Load-bearing: The maximum load-bearing capacity of this game table is 150 kg (330 pounds).Package include:1xtable1×Instructions