Golden Lighting Colson 24 in. 4-Light Pewter Flush-Mount

The Colson Collection is a transitional industrial-chic design. Ideal for lofts, farmhouses and contemporary interiors, curvaceous arms sit inside simple round frames. The collection is extensive with ceiling and wall fixtures. The ceiling hung fixtures may be purchased with or without metal mesh shades. The optional shades shield the exposed candelabra bulbs of these elemental fixtures. The fixtures are available in two finishes: a soft Pewter and a dark Etruscan Bronze to suit your tastes. This 24 in. Semi-flush is approved for damp locations and elongated to fit perfectly in hallways and other narrow spaces.