Colrain Wingback Headboard

A must-have ingredient to any restful retreat is a rattan/wicker headboard like this one. Carefully woven by skilled craftsmen from banana leaf, this handsome headboard has a solid wood frame and wingback silhouette that brings sophisticated style to any bedroom aesthetic from traditional farmhouse to coastal cottage. Aside from its compatibility with adjustable beds, our favorite feature is the fact that it comes in a variety of finishes and sizes, making it that much easier to truly make it your own. Use it to anchor your master suite in a breezy style, then pair it with bamboo accents for a cohesive tropical look. Something to keep in mind: You'll need to assemble this piece once it arrives, but we'll include all the tools you'll need to put it together. Size: Twin, Color: Natural