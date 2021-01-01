From farberware
Farberware, Assorted Colourworks Measuring Spoons, Set of 5
Advertisement
This set includes 5 different size measuring spoons, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon Made from stain-resistant Melamine, and they have nice long handles for easy scooping Spoons nest together, with an integrated loop in the handles, for easy organization and storage Easy-to-read markings on each spoon's soft-grip handle allow for quick and easy measuring These measuring spoons work equally well with both wet and Dry ingredients, Weight: 0.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lifetime Brands Inc