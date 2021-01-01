Farberware Colourworks 6-piece Paring Knife Set, Assorted Colors

Set includes 3.5-inch Fine Edge Paring Knife, 3.5-inch Serrated Paring Knife and 3-inch Birds peak Paring KnifeEasily store and protect blade with blade cover while knife is not in usePerfect set for cutting small fruits and vegetablesResin coated blades help prevent food from adhering to bladesFarberware Cutlery and Knife Block SetsDurable, ergonomic cutlery for every kitchen need. The #1-selling cutlery brand in America, Farberware represents high-quality, classic styling, and affordability in cutlery and kitchen products you can trust. Farberware's broad range of cutlery and knife block sets have been thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of every kitchen. Farberware blades are durable and long-lasting thanks to tough steel, ceramic and resin materials that resist dulling, rusting, and chipping. Each blade is complemented with an ergonomically designed handle that takes the knife's overall weight and shape into account--making kitchen tasks safer and more comfortable. Every Farberware knife set includes multiple blade shapes and lengths for flexible functionality that makes it easy for you to slice, chop, and cut your way to a delicious meal.Designed to Last, with Special FeaturesFarberware's broad selection of cutlery sets make it easy to outfit or upgrade any kitchen. Complete cutlery sets include a wide range of blade shapes and gadgets to tackle a variety of tasks, while the smaller 3- and 6-piece sets make quick work of specialized food prep chores. Farberware cutlery is designed with high-quality materials and special features to ensure a long life, a sharp, durable edge, and flexible functionality. Stainless steel knives are crafted from a tough, rust-resistant alloy. Ultra-durable, high-carbon steel sets are also available. Farberware resin blades feature a specialized coating that keeps food from sticking to the knife. Ceramic blades are made from zirconium, a material that is 10 times harder than steel and can hold an incredibly sharp razor edge.The Right Knife for Any Cooking TaskEach Farberware knife set includes an assortment of blade shapes and sizes to provide you with the right tool for the job. Boning knives and cleavers make it easy to break down large cuts of meat, while bread knives glide through crusty loaves for perfect slices. Santoku and paring knives chop, slice and dice vegetables with ease. Some Farberware sets even include sharpeners, cutting boards, kitchen shears, and more.Use and CareStainless steel, high-carbon steel, and resin products are not dishwasher safe. Hand wash using a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately.Ceramic products are dishwasher safe for fast and easy cleanup. Top rack only.Knife blocks should be cleaned by wiping with a dry cloth.Farberware Colourworks 6-piece Paring Knife Set, Assorted Colors: 5225330