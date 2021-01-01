From l'oreal paris

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Glossy Ultra Rich Lipstick, Glassy Garnet, 0.1 oz.

$7.18 on sale
($9.99 save 28%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Turn on your shine. L'Oréal Paris introduces the newest addition to its iconic Color Riche Franchise: Color Riche Shine. Experience a hydrating and ultra-radiant, lasting shine effect coupled with a rich color pay-off. Say goodbye to layering lipstick with lip gloss to get the high pigment, high-shine look. Color Riche Shine delivers saturated shiny lips with ease of speed and application. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com