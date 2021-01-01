From l'oreal paris
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Glossy Ultra Rich Lipstick, Glassy Garnet, 0.1 oz.
Turn on your shine. L'Oréal Paris introduces the newest addition to its iconic Color Riche Franchise: Color Riche Shine. Experience a hydrating and ultra-radiant, lasting shine effect coupled with a rich color pay-off. Say goodbye to layering lipstick with lip gloss to get the high pigment, high-shine look. Color Riche Shine delivers saturated shiny lips with ease of speed and application. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.