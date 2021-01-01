L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick For Moisturized Lips - 165 Tickled Pink - 013oz

Indulge in richness beyond compare with L'Oreal Paris Lipstick from Colour Riche. Colour Riche Lipstick contains nourishing ingredients like Omega 3 and Vitamin E, plus the lipstick is enriched with Argan Oil to condition and soften lips. Your lips are kept soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated. With a spectrum of gorgeous satin shades from bold to nearly nude, Colour Riche Lipstick offers a lip color that's perfect for every look and any occasion. Apply starting in the center of your upper lip. Work from the center to outer edges of your lips, following the contour of your mouth. Then glide across the entire bottom lip. Color: Tickled Pink 165.