Rhyme & Reason Colour Protect Shampoo - 13 fl oz

Rhyme and Reason is an eco-friendly haircare brand and we are as passionate about the planet as we are about amazing hair. Rated 10/10 for performance**, Colour Protect Shampoo is 92percent naturally derived and formulated for colour treated hair protect against fade – so it doesn't easily wash away. It enhances, protects and locks in colour for a gorgeously radiant, glossy finish. Blended with Babassu oil known to keep hair moisturized, white tea and antioxidants to help protect hair against the stress of colouring and bleaching. Gently yet effectively cleans from root to tip, enhances colour vibrancy, radiance and glossy shine. Fragranced with mandarin and sweet orange, lily and orange blossom, musk and vanilla. All packaged in our eco-friendly 100percent recycled bottles and caps*. * Please also check your local facilities for guidance on the best way to recycle your Rhyme and Reason products ** All products rated 10/10 for performance individually, after first use. Independent Consumer Trials 2020