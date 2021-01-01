Colour Intense Cream Lipstick - Grace by Delilah for Women - 0.13 oz Lipstick

delilah colour intense cream lipstick is a luxurious item formulated to provide a soft, creamy feel with a silky matte finish that melts onto your lips and lasts for hours Colour intense is enriched with spherical polymers that provide a velvety feeling for an easy, glide-on application and has vitamin e which is a powerful antioxidant For a professional finish, use the delilah lip brush to apply to the upper and lower lips, then, press and roll the lips together for even coverage and finish by tracing around the lip line delilah's principles: all items are paraben free, dermatologically or ophthalmologically tested, & delilah aims to minimize their impact on the environment through their responsible sourcing delilah is proud to be certified by PETA as a cruelty free brand, no animal testing is conducted or commissioned for any delilah products, nor do they sell in any markets that require animal testing