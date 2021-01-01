Pleasant Hearth Colossal Fire Pit

The Colossal, our largest fire pit, features a 36" diameter, 12.6" deep fire bowl. It's perfect for a roaring backyard fire. Featuring the Circulair™ system, it raises the firewood allowing air flow for bigger flames and a more consistent fire. The fire bowl is painted black and has galvanized riveted accents that will make this fire pit an instant classic; the industrial look is sure to spice up any outdoor decor. This fire pit comes complete with large outer handles, making it easy to maneuver through your outdoor space when the unit is cool. Turn your gathering into a cookout with some burgers and brats and the included cooking grid. The mesh cover will help to protect you and your guests from escaping sparks, while the poker allows you to tend and build a big bonfire in your backyard.